Noida, Delhi Witness Traffic Chaos Due To Farmers' Protest; Check Routes, Traffic Diversion Details

The police have issued a traffic advisory for the commuters on the expressway, Udyog Marg, DND Flyway and near Chilla Border, as they have imposed restrictions under Section 144 of the CrPC.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Shivam Kumar Mishra|Last Updated: Feb 08, 2024, 12:52 PM IST
New Delhi: Farmers who are seeking developed plots from the government as compensation for their land acquisition staged 'kisan mahapanchayats' in Noida and Greater Noida on Wednesday to intensify their agitation. They also declared that they will march to Parliament on Thursday, which is expected to cause traffic snarls on the Noida Expressway and the Delhi borders.

The police have issued a traffic advisory for the commuters on the expressway, Udyog Marg, DND Flyway and near Chilla Border, as they have imposed restrictions under Section 144 of the CrPC in the district to prevent any untoward incident.

The farmers, under the banners of Sanyukt Kisan Morcha and Akhil Bhartiya Kisan Sabha, assembled outside the NTCP office in Noida Sector 24 and the Greater Noida Industrial Development Authority's office to press for their demand of 10% of abadi land.

They have announced that around 4,000 farmers will converge at the Harola community centre in Sector 5 on Thursday at noon and proceed towards Sandeep Paper Mill in Sector 5 before taking Udyog Marg to reach the Sector 15 roundabout and the Delhi border.

They will be joined by other farmers in tractors, which will likely worsen the traffic situation, both on the route they have planned and the expressway, where the police are likely to erect barricades.

 

