Noida Fire: Fierce FIRE breaks out in Sector-93, STAMPEDE in surrounding areas- WATCH

A massive fire broke out in a junk godown and slums on Sunday evening in Noida, Uttar Pradesh. The incident was at Gejha village, located in Noida Sector-93. The fire broke out in a godown of plastic waste located in Gejha village. Due to the fire, there was a stampede in the surrounding area. Many vehicles of the fire department have reached the spot and are busy extinguishing the fire. Police said that firefighters are trying to extinguish the fire. A dozen fire tenders are present at the spot. In some viral videos on social media, people have been shown running away. Police said that there was a stampede at the spot. However, there is no information about any casualties.

The reason behind the fire is not yet clear. There was huge chaos in the area as soon as the fire broke out. This area of ​​Sector-93 comes from Phase-2 of Noida. According to officials, the fire broke out at around 7 pm. After that, a balloon of smoke was seen rising in the sky. A police officer said that the fire brigade and personnel of the local Phase 2 police station are at the spot, where rescue and fire fighting operations are being carried out.

About two weeks ago, a huge fire broke out in a plastic factory in the Kasna area of the Ecotech police station area of Greater Noida. Preliminary investigation revealed that the fire was caused by a short circuit. Fire officials had said that there were no casualties in the accident, but it took 15 fire engines about 10 hours to douse the flames. About 40 people were inside the factory at the time of the incident, but all managed to escape before the fire spread.