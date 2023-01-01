Noida: FORCED SELFIES with WOMEN leads to major FIGHT at New Year Party - VIDEO

A massive fight broke out on New Year's eve between two groups after some men tried to force some women to take selfies with them at a housing society in Greater Noida. It is believed that the men misbehaved with the women at the New Year party after they opposed the selfies. Some of them have also been taken into custody by Police for misbehaving and assaulting some youths.

The incident took place at a New Year's party which was held at first Avenue CityPark, Greater Noida West. Many people had gathered to celebrate and welcome the New Year. While dancing at the party some men tried to take selfies with the women. When the women protested against the selfies, an argument broke out between the accused and the women's family.

According to reports, the accused then assaulted two men and other residents, while the security guards of the society also got injured in the incident.

The police is investigating the matter and a search party is out to trace the other accused. Police also revealed that four people have been admitted to the hospital. While a resident of the society, Ajit Kumar said that some men were trying to forcibly take selfies with his wife and his friend's wife. After they protested, the men started hitting him and his friend.

