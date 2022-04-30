Noida girl, 5, becomes youngest organ donor in AIIMS history... saves 2 lives

In an incredible story that many find as inspirational, a 5-year-old girl from Noida's sector 121 has donated her organs and has saved the lives of two patients. The girl, Roli, was shot in head outside her house in Noida on Wednesday (April 27). She was soon rushed to a hospital where doctors found two bones of her head in broken state. Roli went into coma due to the injury.

Thereupon, Roli was referred to AIIMS Delhi. The doctors tried tooth and nails to save the girl for two days, however, she was declared brain dead on Friday.

According to senior AIIMS Neurosurgeon Dr Deepak Gupta, Roli's parents, who have a humble economic background, were briefed about the process of organ donation. The parents initially denied, but later agreed for the donation of their daughter's organs. Roli's father, Harinarayan, told Zee News that they decided in favour of organ donations as they didn't want any other family to go through the pain of losing their child.

Due to the Roli's organ donation, two kids that were suffering from liver-related ailments were able to get a new life.