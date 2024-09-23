Noida Gun Shooting: 3 Arrested For Open Fire In Garderns Galleria Mall

Three culprits have been apprehended in connection with a shooting incident that took place at the Gardens Galleria mall in Noida. The incident occurred late Sunday night following an altercation between two groups at a pub inside the mall, which later escalated into violence in the parking area.

Manish Mishra, Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police in Noida, confirmed the arrests, stating that the weapon involved in the shooting had also been recovered. "Three people have been taken into custody, and the firearm used in the incident has been seized. An FIR has been lodged at Sector 39 police station," Mishra explained.