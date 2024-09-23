Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2797177https://zeenews.india.com/india/noida-gun-shooting-3-arrested-for-open-fire-in-garderns-galleria-mall-2797177.html
NewsIndia
NOIDA GUN SHOOTING

Noida Gun Shooting: 3 Arrested For Open Fire In Garderns Galleria Mall

The incident occurred late Sunday night following an altercation between two groups at a pub inside the mall, which later escalated into violence in the parking area.

 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Medha Jha|Last Updated: Sep 23, 2024, 12:46 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Noida Gun Shooting: 3 Arrested For Open Fire In Garderns Galleria Mall Representative image

Three culprits have been apprehended in connection with a shooting incident that took place at the Gardens Galleria mall in Noida. The incident occurred late Sunday night following an altercation between two groups at a pub inside the mall, which later escalated into violence in the parking area.

Manish Mishra, Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police in Noida, confirmed the arrests, stating that the weapon involved in the shooting had also been recovered. "Three people have been taken into custody, and the firearm used in the incident has been seized. An FIR has been lodged at Sector 39 police station," Mishra explained.

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world News on Zee News.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Karnataka Judge Calls Muslim Area ‘Mini Pakistan’
DNA Video
DNA: Waqf Board Land Grab!: Claiming 6 Ancient Hindu Temples in Delhi
DNA Video
DNA: Shimla's Demographic Shift: Aadhaar Card Scandal
DNA Video
DNA: Tirupati Temple Controversy: Who’s Behind the Animal Fat Adulteration in Laddu?
DNA Video
DNA: Encounter Politics in Uttar Pradesh: Yogi Adityanath's Firm Stance
DNA Video
DNA: Mumbai’s PAN Card Jihad: A New Identity Fraud Scandal
DNA Video
DNA: CM Mamata Faces Backlash Over Minister’s Controversial Remarks on Lady Doctors
DNA Video
DNA: Norway’s Electric Vehicle Revolution Shocks the World
DNA Video
DNA: Tirupati Temple Controversy: Animal Fat in Sacred Laddu?
DNA Video
DNA: Israel Strikes Lebanon: Rising Tensions Amid Hezbollah Conflict