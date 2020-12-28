Noida is 4th most polluted city of India, know top 3 cities on this list

NOIDA: The average air quality in Noida and Greater Noida in Uttar Pradesh deteriorated to the 'severe' category once again with the Air Quality Index reading 405 and 418 respectively in these two cities.

With this, Greater Noida was the most polluted city in the country on Sunday whereas Ghaziabad and Faridabad held the second and third spots followed by Noida. According to the AQI bulletin of the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), the average 24-hour AQI at 4 pm in Ghaziabad was 407, 418 in Greater Noida, 405 in Noida, 404 in Faridabad and 359 in Gurgaon.

As per the CPCB data, out of 108 cities across the nation, only 5 cities, Ghaziabad, Noida, Greater Noida, Bulandshahr and Kanpur were under the severe category.

The average AQI on Saturday was 367 in Ghaziabad, 355 in Greater Noida, 344 in Noida, 300 in Faridabad and 269 in Gurgaon. On Friday, it was 391 in Ghaziabad, 376 in Greater Noida, 386 in Noida, 328 in Faridabad and 302 in Gurgaon.

The AQI for each city is based on the average value of all air quality monitoring stations there. Noida, Faridabad, Ghaziabad have four stations each, while Gurgaon has three and Greater Noida two, according to the app.

According to the CPCB, AQI in the 'very poor' category may cause respiratory illness on prolonged exposure while that in the 'severe' category affects even healthy people and seriously impacts those with existing diseases. The presence of PM2.5 and PM10 particles also remained high in the five satellite cities neighbouring Delhi, according to the air quality index (AQI) maintained by the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).