topStoriesenglish
NewsIndia
NOIDA

Noida: Law student arrested for killing Zomato delivery executive by car with 'judge' sticker

The 27-year-old Zomato delivery executive was near Parthala Chowk when the Toyota Corolla car with registration in Prayagraj hit it around 1.30 am on Monday. The delivery executive, identified as Parvindar Kumar, was taken to hospital area but was pronounced dead on arrival, the police said.

Edited By:  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Dec 27, 2022, 06:48 PM IST|Source: PTI

Trending Photos

Noida: Law student arrested for killing Zomato delivery executive by car with 'judge' sticker

Noida: A 20-year-old law student has been arrested over the death of a food delivery executive here after his motorcycle was hit by a speeding car bearing the sticker of "judge" on its bonnet, the Noida Police said on Tuesday. There were two more law students in the car at the time of the accident but they are at large. All three are friends of the son of a family court judge and had taken the car to go to Ghaziabad when the accident took place, an official said.

The 27-year-old Zomato delivery executive was near Parthala Chowk when the Toyota Corolla car with registration in Prayagraj hit it around 1.30 am on Monday. The delivery executive, identified as Parvindar Kumar, was taken to a private hospital in Bisrakh area but was pronounced dead on arrival, the police said.

The occupants of the car had also fled the spot after the crash, leaving the damaged vehicle behind, according to the police. On Tuesday, a Noida Police spokesperson said, "Suyash Mishra, the driver of the car has been arrested. The delivery executive had got hit by the negligently-driven car, causing him severe injuries that led to his death on the spot."

Mishra, a native of Gwalior district in Madhya Pradesh, was arrested from his current place of residence in Shakti Khand area of adjoining Ghaziabad district, the official said. An FIR in the case was lodged at the Noida Sector 113 police station over a complaint from the deceased's brother. The FIR was lodged under Indian Penal Code sections 304A (death by negligence) and 279 (rash driving).

Live Tv

NoidaZomatoZomato delivery man killedLaw studentJudgeaccidentGhaziabadhit and run case

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Heroic story of Sahibzadas
DNA Video
DNA: When revolutionary Udham Singh was born in 1899
DNA Video
DNA: Quota of success is fixed in Kota!
DNA Video
DNA: Huge 'bomb cyclone' storm hits America
DNA Video
DNA: The mystery of Tunisha's last '15 minutes' UNFOLD!
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Non-Stop News: December 26, 2022
DNA Video
Heavy snowfall in America worsens the situation
DNA Video
DNA: The 'epidemic' of 'food wastage' is more dangerous than Corona
DNA Video
DNA: Why do room heaters become the stuff of death in cold?
DNA Video
DNA: 'Poisonous Truth' of liquor in Bihar