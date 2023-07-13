trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2634961
Noida Man, Woman Jump From Third Floor To Escape Fire, Survive As Locals Spread Mattress On Ground

The fire broke out inside a shop in the building in Noida Extension following which the two jumped out after breaking a glass shield and fell from a height of around 30 to 35 feet.

Last Updated: Jul 13, 2023, 05:36 PM IST|Source: PTI

Noida: Two people on Thursday jumped from the third floor of a commercial building here after a fire broke out but were saved as they landed on a pile of mattresses spread on the ground by locals, officials said. The two -- a man and a woman -- suffered minor injuries and were shifted to a hospital, they said.

The fire broke out inside a shop in the building in Noida Extension, also known as Greater Noida (West), around 1 pm following which the two jumped out after breaking a glass shield and fell from a height of around 30 to 35 feet, a senior police official said.

"Altogether five people were trapped in the fire which broke out inside a photo/video studio on the third floor of the Galaxy Commercial Plaza. While two persons jumped out of the building in a hurry, three others were rescued by police and firefighters," Additional DCP (Central Noida) Rajiv Dixit told PTI.

"Before falling from the height, the man and the woman were seen hanging from the building. In the meantime, some locals found a mattress shop nearby and quickly brought a couple of them and spread it on the ground. When the duo fell, they suffered minor injuries and a major incident was averted," Dixit, who oversaw the rescue efforts, said.

He said the fire was doused in about an hour and all five persons were taken to a health care facility.

Prime facie, the fire inside the studio broke out due to a short circuit, the official said.

