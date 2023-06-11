Noida Model Vanshika Chopra Dies During Fashion Show, Friend Critical

Noida: A young model died in Noida's Film City area during a fashion show event today. A man who was standing near the model, identified Vanshika Choprani, also received grievous injuries during the incident. Both Vanshika and Bobby Raj were rushed to the nearby Kailash hospital. Responding swiftly to the incident, local authorities arrived at the scene and apprehended four individuals.





The incident unfolded during a fashion show hosted at a private studio in Noida. Tragically, Vanshika, a promising model, lost her life as she got trapped under a lighting truss. Vanshika Choprani, 24, was a resident of Gaur City-2, Greater Noida. The injured youth, identified as Bobby Raj, hailed from Gwalior Road, Agra. He is currently receiving medical treatment.Both Vanshika and Bobby were rushed to Kailash Hospital, where officials, regrettably, pronounced Vanshika deceased. Following the necessary formalities, a post-mortem examination is being conducted, and her family has been duly notified. Meanwhile, Bobby continues to receive treatment at Kailash Hospital as authorities delve into the circumstances surrounding this tragic event.Police Investigating Vanshika Chopra's Tragic DeathThe police have been actively pursuing their investigation since the incident, questioning the event's organizers and the lighting trust provider. A senior police official confirmed that four individuals have been placed under police custody for further inquiry and potential legal action. The unfortunate incident has left the fashion community mourning the loss of a talented young model.Inspector-in-charge Manoj Singh reported that on Sunday afternoon, news was received that an accident had occurred during a fashion show at the Lakshmi Studio located in Film City. Unfortunately, a female model participating in the event lost her life, and a young man was also injured.Upon reaching the scene for investigation, it was discovered that during the event, a lighting truss (metallic structure) had fallen on Vanshika and Bobby Raj. The people present at the scene immediately rushed them to the hospital, where doctors declared Vanshika deceased, while Bobby Raj is currently undergoing treatment.