हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
COVID-19

Noida police starts helpline for plasma donation as COVID-19 situation worsens

The police commissionerate has launched a helpline number – 8851066433 – to connect people in need of plasma with donors, the officials said.

Noida police starts helpline for plasma donation as COVID-19 situation worsens
File Photo

Noida: Amid the worsening COVID-19 situation, the Gautam Buddh Nagar Police in Uttar Pradesh has launched an initiative for facilitating plasma for coronavirus patients, according to officials.

Plasma therapy involves taking antibodies from the blood of a person who has recovered from COVID-19 and transfusing those into a coronavirus-infected patient to help kick-start the immune system to fight the infection.

The police commissionerate has launched a helpline number – 8851066433 – to connect people in need of plasma with donors, the officials said.

The district police has also created a Google document form that could be accessed online by people to provide information of the patient for finding a plasma donor, a spokesperson said.

"The initiative aims at both the purposes – receiving as well as donating plasma," the police spokesperson said.

While police personnel, who have recovered from COVID-19, are volunteering for the plasma donation through the initiative, senior officials have appealed to people to join the effort.

"Please help more people join this initiative for plasma donation so that a collective effort can be made to overcome this humanitarian crisis and save lives," Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police Ranvijay Singh said in a message to residents.

Gautam Buddh Nagar adjoining Delhi is among the worst-hit districts of Uttar Pradesh with over 3,300 active cases of COVID-19 and 103 deaths due to the pandemic so far, according to official figures updated till Sunday.

Live TV

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
COVID-19covid-19 in indiaPlasma Therapy
Next
Story

Remdesivir, Plasma therapy limited role in treating COVID-19, says AIIMS chief Randeep Guleria

Must Watch

PT13M15S

Delhi: All OPDs will be discontinued in AIIMS from 22nd April