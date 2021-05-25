Noida’s Child PGI gears up for third COVID wave, beds, oxygen arranged

Noida: The Super Specialty Paediatric Hospital & Post Graduate Teaching Institute (SSPHPGTI) or Child PGI in Noida has started preparations to deal with the possible third wave of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The hospital has arranged 50 beds for the treatment of children, while 50 more beds will be arranged in the near future.

The beds have been equipped with oxygen supply, ventilators and infusion pumps. Oxygen will be delivered to all beds through the Central Oxygen System.

The organization said there is no shortage of oxygen as they have a four-layer oxygen system in place.

Moreover, an oxygen generation plant will be commissioned through CSR in one week. The hospital said that all oxygen concentrators have been funded through donations.

At present, no child suffering from COVID-19 is admitted in the hospital. 46 kids that were infected have made full recovery and have been sent to their homes.

