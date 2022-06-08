Supertech Twin Towers demolition: Noida Authority holds meeting

The tentative date for demolition of Supertech's illegal twin towers in Noida has been moved from 28 August to 21 August, officials said on Tuesday, 7 June.

"The tentative date for demolition has been moved to 21 August now. The time limit extension granted by the honourable Supreme Court is till 28 August. The decision has been taken in order to create a buffer period so that the work is completed in any case by 28 August," Noida Authority's CEO Ritu Maheshwari told PTI.

The senior IAS officer said the private agency, Edifice Engineering, engaged for the demolition work by Supertech on Tuesday made a presentation to the Noida Authority about the work progress and its preparation.

"The company said they are on track for the job. It said it has on its own taken a buffer period of 12 days from the actual date of demolition (August 28). They will be ready 12 days in advance. So it has been decided to shift the demolition date by one week to 21 August," Maheshwari said.

The Supreme Court had on 31 August last year ordered the demolition of the nearly 100-metre tall twin towers which had come up in violation of building bye-laws inside Supertech's Emerald Court group housing society in sector 93A.

The towers were earlier scheduled for demolition on 22 May and test blasts were held on 10 April at the site by Edifice Engineering, which has further roped in South African firm Jet Demolitions for the work owing to its expertise in the job.

During the meeting, chaired by Maheshwari, the status of compliance of the court orders with the described conditions and the problems arising out of the demolition were discussed, the Noida Authority said in a statement.

Residents Welfare Association members of the Emerald Court society and its adjoining ATS village also took part in the discussions, it said.

"Since the demolition proceedings should be done by 28 August, therefore, to ensure compliance with the orders of Supreme Court, the date 21 August was fixed for the demolition, taking a grace period of one week, so that in any unavoidable circumstances, the demolition must be completed by 28 August, 2022,” the statement read.

