Noida: Section 144 imposed in view of festivals, exams

Noida: The Gautam Buddha Nagar administration on Friday decided to continue with the already imposed Section 144 in the district, owing to several upcoming events in the months of July and August. The order will remain enforced from July 1 to August 31. Earlier also, section 144 was clamped down and restrictions were imposed due to the fear of Covid spread during the festival season."On July 1 is Jagannath Shibha Yatra, on July 10 Bakrid,... August 9 Muharram after which Independence Day Celebrations on August 15 are some of the events that may attract miscreants to disturb the peace and law and order situation in the district," read order by Additional DCP, Law and Order, Ashutosh Dwivedi.

It also said in the same period there will be several competitive examinations for which the administration has to make preparations to smoothly conduct these exams.

Keeping in view these circumstances, ADCP Dwivedi issued guidelines under Section 144 of the CrPC.

Masks to remain mandatory

Wearing a mask will continue to remain mandatory for all people. Taking prior permission from the authority for any religious, political, cultural and sports event will be compulsory for the months of July and August.

"None will be allowed to pray or even instigate others to pray at any disputed place," the order read. According to the guidelines, the people disobeying the order will be charged under section 188 of the Indian Penal Code.

India Covid cases today

India reported 17,070 fresh COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, informed the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Friday. Currently, the active cases stand at 1,07,189, which is 2,634 more than yesterday.

According to the Ministry, there have been 14,413 recoveries. The total recoveries are now at 4,28,36,906 and the recovery rate stands at 98.55 per cent.23 people succumbed to the virus in the last 24 hours, taking the country`s death toll to 5,25,139.