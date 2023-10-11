Noida Shocker! Neighbour Shows Adult Video To Minor, Attempts rape; Arrested

Noida: A shocking incident unfolded in Noida when a 22-year-old man was apprehended for exposing a minor to explicit content and making an attempt to sexually assault her. The harrowing experience occurred when a 7-year-old girl, who had gone to visit a neighbor's house to play, found herself in a distressing situation.

According to the PTI report, the disturbing event transpired on a Tuesday evening when the young girl had ventured into her 22-year-old neighbor's apartment, as both residences were situated adjacent to each other within the premises of an apartment building, falling under the jurisdiction of the Bisrakh Police Station.

In a formal complaint filed with the police, the child's mother narrated her daughter's ordeal. She had allowed her daughter to visit the neighbor's home, but soon after, she was alarmed by her daughter's screams. Responding swiftly, the mother rushed to the neighbor's residence to ascertain what had occurred.

Upon her arrival, she was confronted with a distressing scene: the man, with his pants removed, and her daughter, disrobed, with him attempting to engage in sexual misconduct. The mother immediately raised her voice in protest and contacted the man's relatives who were present in the vicinity. However, shockingly, they permitted the man to escape and pressured the mother to conceal the incident. Furthermore, they issued threats against her family.

"When I reached there, I saw the man without his pants while my daughter was stripped of her clothes and he was trying to sexually abuse her. I yelled at him and called up his relatives there but they allowed him to flee and instead asked me to hush up the matter. They also threatened to harm my family," the mother alleged, reported PTI.

The mother also asserted that her daughter had been exposed to explicit content by the man. Following the complaint, the authorities swiftly took action, leading to the arrest of the accused individual the following day.

Assistant Commissioner of Police (Central Noida–2) Ramesh Chandra Pandey told PTI that based on the complaint submitted by the child's mother, a First Information Report (FIR) had been registered against the accused under the Indian Penal Code (IPC) Section 354, which pertains to the use of criminal force with the intention to outrage modesty, among other relevant sections.