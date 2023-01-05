Noida shocker! Swiggy delivery agent, hit by car and dragged for 500 metres, dies

Noida: A delivery agent died on Sunday in Noida after a car hit his two-wheeler and dragged him for around 500 metres, similar to the Delhi automobile tragedy. According to police, Kaushal, who worked for Swiggy, went out for a delivery on New Year's Eve when a car hit his two-wheeler under a flyover in Noida Sector 14. According to witnesses, the driver stopped the car at a temple some 500 metres away from the accident site and departed the scene after Kaushal's body was thrown out.

A passerby received a call from Kaushal's brother Amit around 1 a.m. on Sunday and informed him of the mishap. According to officials, a case has been launched based on Amit's complaint, and an investigation is underway as per media reports. "We are reviewing the CCTVs in the neighbourhood to find the culprit," an officer stated. This accident occurred just hours after a 20-year-old woman in Delhi was hit by a car and dragged for around 13 kilometres.

Anjali Singh's naked body was eventually discovered on the side of the road with various injuries, sending shockwaves across the country on New Year's Day. The dragging torn her garments as the car occupants drove on from Sultanpuri, where they had collided with her scooter, to Jonti hamlet near Kanjhapura, where one of the guys eventually noticed her hand hanging out from beneath the car.

The five men were detained and charged with "culpable homicide not amounting to murder," rash driving, and causing death by negligence. They allegedly admitted to being drunk at the time of the incident.