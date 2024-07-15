Noida Shocker! Vintage Car, Wedding... And Sea Of Alcohol On Road. Detail Here

Noida: A bizarre incident unfolded in Sector 73 of Noida on Sunday night. Near Shaurya Banquet Hall, a vintage car was transformed into a bar in the middle of the road, serving alcohol, leading to a severe traffic jam. The incident not only disrupted the traffic but also caused significant inconvenience to pedestrians.

The vintage car was decorated with LED lights, and revelers were seen enjoying drinks from the car while dancing to DJ music. This resulted in a massive traffic jam. Frustrated commuters promptly reported the situation to the police, who arrived at the scene to control the chaos.

According to eyewitnesses, the incident began around 10 PM when a wedding ceremony was underway at Shaurya Banquet Hall. The wedding party converted the vintage car into a bar and parked it in the middle of the road, dancing to the DJ's tunes while serving alcohol from the car. This led to a large crowd gathering on the road, bringing traffic to a standstill.

The traffic jam caused long lines of vehicles, and pedestrians faced significant difficulties. Many people were unable to reach their destinations on time, and some had to take alternate routes.

The police arrived at the scene and took immediate action to remove the vintage car and restore traffic flow. They also warned the wedding party and advised them to avoid such incidents in the future.

Noida: This incident highlights not only the negligence towards traffic regulations but also how some people can cause inconvenience to others for their enjoyment. Following the incident, the police have decided to tighten security and traffic management during such events to prevent similar occurrences in the future as per reports.