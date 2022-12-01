topStoriesenglish
Noida SHOCKER: Woman killed, face distorted in Greater Noida; 2 held

Accused Payal Bhati and her partner Ajay Thakur had allegedly killed Hema Chaudhary, who worked at a store in a shopping mall, by slitting her wrist and distorted her face to prevent identification, an official said

Dec 01, 2022

Noida: A 22-year-old woman and her partner have been detained in Greater Noida for allegedly killing a mall employee, officials said on Thursday. The family members of the deceased had lodged a complaint with the Bisrakh police station after she had gone missing last month, they said.

Accused Payal Bhati and her partner Ajay Thakur had allegedly killed Hema Chaudhary, who worked at a store in a shopping mall, by slitting her wrist and distorted her face to prevent identification, an official said.

"The accused killed Chaudhary after befriending her as she had similar physical attributes to Bhati. They had also planted a purported suicide note in the name of Payal Bhati and made it appear like a case of suicide," a police officer said.

The motive of the murder is yet to be known, police said. When contacted, two senior police officers said the details of the investigation in the case would be revealed on Friday.

