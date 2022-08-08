Shrikant Tyagi, a member of the Bharatiya Janata Party, is facing huge trouble after abusing and manhandling a woman on camera in Noida's Grand Omaxe society. While having verbal spat with the woman, the self-proclaimed BJP leader threatened the woman and raised questions over her character. The video soon went viral on social media and multiple FIRs were registered against Tyagi.

However, Shrikant Tyagi was once caught with a woman inside a rented flat in Lucknow's Gomti Nagar. And Shrikant Tyagi's wife, who is now seen standing by his side, had claimed that he was having an affair with the woman. A video of the incident had gone viral on social media. A huge controversy had erupted at that time, with both women - Tyagi's wife and her alleged partner exchanging blows with each other.

Both women had filed an FIR against each other at that time.

This FIR from Shrikant Tyagi's wife, Anu Tyagi, was registered under sections 352, 323, 504, 506 and 407 of the IPC in the year 2020. In it, Shrikant Tyagi's wife alleged that the said woman had beaten her two children during the scuffle.

Not only this, the victim alleged that her husband's female friend threatened to kill her and her children. Also, the accused woman threatened to return home.

On the other hand, Shrikant Tyagi, who was caught on camera, while abusing and manhandling the woman is in deep trouble now. The local politician, who was seen bragging about his position and power, is on a run. Even the leaders from BJP have called for his arrest. Not only this, one more FIR has been registered on his name for running his car as a UP Government vehicle.

The BJP has distanced itself from Tyagi, saying he was never part of the party. Tyagi`s social media accounts, however, tell a different tale.

"We have seized a total of three cars -- one Toyota Fortuner, one Tata Safari and one Honda Civic -- that belong to Tyagi," a Noida Police official told IANS.

To trace his location, the police have detained four persons, including Tyagi`s wife.

The matter came to light on Friday when several video clippings of the incident went viral on social media in which the Tyagi could be heard hurling abuses at the woman. Social media users also shared the response of the victim woman in which she narrated the entire incident.