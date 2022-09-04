Noida: Days after the demolition of its twin towers in Noida, realty firm Supertech Ltd on Saturday (September) said that it wants to develop a new housing project at the same place and that it will seek a refund of land cost and other expenses if authorities do not approve the plan. Speaking to news agency PTI, Supertech's Chairman RK Arora said that after the debris gets cleared from the site, the company will submit a proposal before the Noida development authority to develop a housing project and also take consent of RWA of Emerald Court, if needed.

The nearly 100-meter-tall twin towers -- Apex and Ceyane -- were demolished on August 28 after Supreme Court found their construction within Emerald Court premises in violation of norms. More than 3,700 kg of explosives were used in this operation.

"We were allotted 14 acres of land by Noida authority in Noida Sector 93 A for the development of the group housing project. Out of the total land parcel, the twin towers were built on 2-acre land.

"Now the twin towers have been demolished, we will submit a plan to develop a group housing project on the 2-acre land which is owned by the company," he told PTI.

Asked how hopeful the company is to get approval, Arora said that the company will "definitely" put up a plan, and then it is up to the authority.

"We will also take consent of RWA of Emerald Court if required," he said.

On being asked about the RWA's plan to build a temple on the land, Arora said, "The RWA should own the land to develop anything. The land is owned by us."

On the damage to the Supertech brand from the demolition, Arora said its definitely a setback but reiterated that the company had developed the twin towers as the building plan approved by the Noida authority and no deviations were made.

Asked whether the company is facing difficulty in raising funds and in sales, Arora said the company has been convincing its customers as well as financial institutions that the demolition would not impact its other projects.

"We have completed and given delivery of more than 70,000 units to homebuyers since inception and are committed to giving delivery to remaining 20,000 homebuyers over the next two years," Arora said.

Earlier on August 28, Arora had said that the company suffered a loss of about Rs 500 crore, including construction and interest costs, because of the demolition of its twin towers in Noida.

"Our overall loss is around Rs 500 crore, taking into account the amount we have spent on land and construction costs, the charges paid to authorities for various approvals, interest paid to banks over the years, and the 12 per cent interest paid back to buyers of these two towers, among other costs," he had said.

The two towers, which were launched in 2009, comprised 1 BHK studio apartments as well as 2 and 3 BHK flats in the size range of 1,050-1,475 square feet.

Will object to Supertech's move to build houses on site of twin towers: Residents

Meanwhile, residents of Emerald Court housing society on Saturday said that they would object to any attempt by builder Supertech Group to construct another housing tower at the spot where the illegal twin towers existed and would move court once again if needed.

"Of course, we are going to object to any such attempt by the builder. We will move court also if needed," Uday Bhan Singh Teotia, the president of Emerald Court's residents' association, told PTI.

"The twin towers had come up illegally in an area within our society premises which was earmarked for green space. No doubt, now we are going to have a park over there. There are also some suggestions from several residents for constructing a temple there but for that, we are going to hold a meeting of all residents of the society in some days and a decision will be taken accordingly," Teotia, 82, one of the earliest petitioners in the landmark case, added.

Rajesh Rana, 62, a former president of the residents' group, said that it was an "irresponsible statement" to make on the part of the builder and appears to be challenging the apex court's verdict.

"The Supreme Court declared those buildings as illegal and now you say you are going to make another housing complex. Just imagine how the Supreme Could will take it! The learned judges...Have given a verdict, a historic verdict, first time in the country. If you want to challenge it in media, I think it is not fair on his (builder's) part. It's a very serious matter," he said.

In August last year, the Supreme Court had ordered the demolition of the twin towers and directed that the entire amount of homebuyers have to be refunded with 12 per cent interest from the time of the booking.

The apex court also ordered that the Residents Welfare Association be paid Rs 2 crore for the harassment caused due to the construction of the twin towers.

The court had said the construction of Supertech's twin 40-storey towers having 915 flats and 21 shops was done in collusion with the Noida Authority.

Nine years after a residents' association went to court over the illegally built Supertech twin towers, a series of controlled explosions reduced the 100-meter tall structures to a huge pile of rubble -- watched by thousands from surrounding rooftops and lakhs on live television.

Apex (32 storeys) and Ceyane (29 storeys) were gone in 12 seconds, in the carefully choreographed and meticulously executed demolition, the biggest such exercise in the country so far.

(With agency inputs)