New Delhi: Noida traffic police on Saturday has issued an advisory pertaining to the test blast of Supertech T-16 and T-17 twin towers that will take place on Sunday. As per the advisory, some traffic restrictions and diversions will be in place to avoid inconvenience to the commuters.

As per the advisory, the following routes will remain affected at and around the test blast timings.

The route from the ATS roadway to Gejha Mandi will remain restricted for traffic throughout the day.

Eldeco Chowk to Sector 108 route can also remain affected.

Other Noida routes to remain affected

Shramik Kunj Chowk to Sector 92.

Both the sides of the Faridabad Flyover.

Other diversions

Noida commuters can refer to this advisory by Noida Traffic Police to understand the route diversions today.

यातायात एडवाइजरी । pic.twitter.com/GaAk9shzKe — POLICE COMMISSIONERATE GAUTAM BUDDH NAGAR (@noidapolice) April 9, 2022

In relation to the demolition of Supertech T-16 and T-17 twin towers located in Sector-93 Noida, the test blast would be conducted at 2 pm.

In a joint press conference of Supertech Group, demolition agency Edifice Engineering and Noida Authority, the modus operandi regarding the demolition of Supertech Twin Towers were shared. The entire process of demolition was shown through presentation.

The NOCs of all departments have been received while the demolition of the twin towers will be carried out in a scientific process. Detail assessment reports will be taken from GAIL and Pollution Department.

