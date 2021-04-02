हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Noida suicide

Noida teen jumps to death over PUBG-like game

A 15-year-old boy allegedly died by suicide after jumping from an under-construction building in Noida. 

File Photo (Credits: Toppr)

Noida: A 15-year-old boy allegedly died by suicide after jumping from an under-construction building in Noida. 

As per the reports the boy, who was a student of class 7, had gone missing from his home in Sector 110 last night after his parents scolded him for playing PUBG-like games on mobile phone.

"The boy was peeved over the scolding for playing mobile games and left home around 8 pm. This morning, his body was found from a nearby under construction building. He had allegedly jumped off the building last night," Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (Crime) Elamaran G said.

"The body has been sent for a post-mortem examination and the matter is being probed. Forensic experts have also collected evidence from the spot," the officer said.

In two other cases, two other people allegedly died by suicide in Noida and Greater Noida on Wednesday, police revealed.

“One of them aged 22 lived in the Sector 49 police station area of Noida, while the other aged 35 lived in the Bisrakh area of Greater Noida,” police added.

The bodies have been sent for autopsy and further proceedings are being carried out, police said.

