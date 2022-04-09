Noida traffic police issues advisory for Supertech twin towers test blast

In the case of demolition of Supertech T-16 and T-17 twin towers located in Sector-93 Noida, the traffic police has issued an advisory that the test blast would be done at 2 pm. Traffic restrictions and diversion will be implemented during the trial, if required.

In a joint press conference of Supertech Group, demolition agency Edifice Engineering and Noida Authority, the modus operandi regarding the demolition of Supertech Twin Towers were shared. The entire process of demolition was shown through presentation.

The NOCs of all departments have been received while the demolition of the twin towers will be carried out in a scientific process. Detail assessment reports will be taken from GAIL and Pollution Department.

The Authorities stated that Supertech Twin Towers will be demolished in 9 seconds. Both towers will be demolished together. After the demolition, there will be a thick layer of dust on the roads. Dust will be visible in the sky for 10 minutes after the blast. About 2.5 to 4 thousand kgs of gunpowder will be required to carry out the demolition process.

