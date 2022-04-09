हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

Budget 2022

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Supertech towers

Noida traffic police issues advisory for Supertech twin towers test blast

In the case of demolition of Supertech T-16 and T-17 twin towers located in Sector-93 Noida, the traffic police has issued an advisory that the test blast would be done at 2 pm. Traffic restrictions and diversion will be implemented during the trial, if required.

Noida traffic police issues advisory for Supertech twin towers test blast

In the case of demolition of Supertech T-16 and T-17 twin towers located in Sector-93 Noida, the traffic police has issued an advisory that the test blast would be done at 2 pm. Traffic restrictions and diversion will be implemented during the trial, if required.

In a joint press conference of Supertech Group, demolition agency Edifice Engineering and Noida Authority, the modus operandi regarding the demolition of Supertech Twin Towers were shared. The entire process of demolition was shown through presentation.

The NOCs of all departments have been received while the demolition of the twin towers will be carried out in a scientific process. Detail assessment reports will be taken from GAIL and Pollution Department.

The Authorities stated that Supertech Twin Towers will be demolished in 9 seconds. Both towers will be demolished together. After the demolition, there will be a thick layer of dust on the roads. Dust will be visible in the sky for 10 minutes after the blast. About 2.5 to 4 thousand kgs of gunpowder will be required to carry out the demolition process.

 

Live TV

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Supertech towersNoidaNoida traffic police advisorySupertech towers demolitionSupertech group
Next
Story

BJP trying to damage Jammu and Kashmir’s economy: Mehbooba Mufti

Must Watch

PT4M35S

Pakistan Superfast: Imran convenes cabinet meeting