Noida traffic update: Traffic police issues advisory over PM Narendra Modi’s visit today - Check what routes to avoid

New Delhi: In view of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to Noida on Monday (September 12, 2022), the city’s traffic police has issued an advisory for daily commuters to avoid any disruption in vehicular movement. Commuters have been advised to plan their journey ahead as there will be traffic diversions from Delhi to Greater Noida route.

The prime minister will inaugurate the International Dairy Federation World Dairy Summit, being organised at India Expo Centre and Mart in Greater Noida, today.

“Traffic Advisory: Management / diversion of traffic on Delhi to Greater Noida route (Noida-Greater Noida Expressway) in view of the excursion program of Hon’ble Prime Minister of India at Expo Mart Greater Noida on 12.09.2022. Traffic Helpline No – 9971009001,” Noida Traffic Police tweeted.

The Noida Traffic Police have also issued a helpline number (+919971009001) for commuters.