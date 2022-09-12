NewsIndia
NOIDA TRAFFIC

Noida traffic update: Traffic police issues advisory over PM Narendra Modi’s visit today - Check what routes to avoid

“Traffic Advisory: Management / diversion of traffic on Delhi to Greater Noida route (Noida-Greater Noida Expressway) in view of the excursion program of Hon’ble Prime Minister of India at Expo Mart Greater Noida on 12.09.2022. Traffic Helpline No – 9971009001,” Noida Traffic Police tweeted.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Sep 12, 2022, 11:06 AM IST|Source: Bureau

Trending Photos

Noida traffic update: Traffic police issues advisory over PM Narendra Modi’s visit today - Check what routes to avoid

New Delhi: In view of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to Noida on Monday (September 12, 2022), the city’s traffic police has issued an advisory for daily commuters to avoid any disruption in vehicular movement. Commuters have been advised to plan their journey ahead as there will be traffic diversions from Delhi to Greater Noida route.

The prime minister will inaugurate the International Dairy Federation World Dairy Summit, being organised at India Expo Centre and Mart in Greater Noida, today. 

“Traffic Advisory: Management / diversion of traffic on Delhi to Greater Noida route (Noida-Greater Noida Expressway) in view of the excursion program of Hon’ble Prime Minister of India at Expo Mart Greater Noida on 12.09.2022. Traffic Helpline No – 9971009001,” Noida Traffic Police tweeted.

The Noida Traffic Police have also issued a helpline number (+919971009001) for commuters.

Live Tv

Noida trafficNoida traffic updateNoida traffic diversionsDelhi-Noida traffic

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Is Rahul Gandhi going to be Opposition's PM candidate?
DNA Video
DNA: Analysis of the special gift given to Defence Minister Rajnath Singh
DNA Video
DNA: Analysis of Queen's reign who changed Britain
DNA Video
DNA: Pet lovers remember their rights but forget their duties?
DNA Video
DNA: Watch Non-Stop News ; September 9, 2022
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Digital fast to end mobile addiction
DNA Video
DNA: Playing with people's emotions by beautifying Mumbai blasts convict's tomb
DNA Video
DNA: 'Fighting attitude' of Pak team on cricket field
DNA Video
DNA: Statue of Netaji at 'India Gate' after 75 years of independence
DNA Video
DNA: Watch Non-Stop News ; September 8, 2022