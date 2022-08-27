Sitting on the boundary wall of a park opposite the Supertech's twin towers that will be demolished on Sunday afternoon, 14-year-old Mohammad Zulfiqar is animatedly explaining to his friends how the buildings will collapse like a pack of cards.

We will come early on Sunday to avoid the crowd and get this best spot. It's a great view from here, Irfan (10) chimes in as they look at the 100-metre-high grey structures from a distance.

Unmindful of the complexities of the world of the grown-ups, Ali, Irfan and many other children living in shanties in a nearby village Gejha flanking the twin towers are anticipating a visual spectacle on Sunday.

Others like 16-year-old Sabina Khanam, whose mother works in a flat in Supertech Emerald Court, located adjacent to the twin towers, feel it is ironic that the buildings are being demolished when many do not have a roof on their heads.

Taller than Delhi's iconic Qutub Minar, Apex and Ceyane towers in Noida's Sector 93A are set to be demolished at 2.30 pm on August 28.

The Supreme Court, on August 31 last year, ordered the demolition of the towers for violation of building norms, holding that illegal construction has to be dealt with strictly to ensure compliance with the rule of law.

"Tumko pata hai ek dum girega ye dhaad dhad dhad (do you know it will collapse like a house of cards) Zulfiqar tells his friends.

Nahid (11) talks about the large number of police and media personnel staking out and how he has only seen such things happening on TV.

?We have heard that an enormous quantity of explosives has been set up in the buildings to blow them up. I have only seen such scenes on the TV in movies but never in real life so I can't miss the chance to watch it, Nahid told PTI.

More than 3,700 kg of explosives is being used to implode the twin towers. The major task is to ensure the safety of people living in the vicinity and that no nearby buildings suffer damage.

Another kid, Gulshan Sahu (10), says people are talking about the possible impact of the demolition on the building. ?Many people do not have homes and have to spend nights on the footpath but here authorities are demolishing flats and buildings. How can I feel happy or excited about this exercise,? Sabina Khanam said.

Another resident of the area, Majeed Alam, 18, said there could have been a way to stop the wastage.

I see no point in demolishing this almost complete building. Though there must have been irregularities in building it, I think authorities should have come up with another plan rather than demolishing it. It could have housed many like us who don't have proper homes, he said.

Over 5,000 residents of Emerald Court and ATS Village - the two closest societies to the twin towers - will be evacuated by 7 am on Sunday.

Around 2,700 vehicles belonging to them will also be removed from the premises and the residents will take away around 150-200 of their pets, too.