Noida: The Noida Twin Towers in Sector 93A have been demolished at 2.30 pm today. The tower have been destroyed in under 12 seconds owing to the usage of 3700 kg of gunpowder. There may be several health concerns for anyone living nearby during the Twin Towers' destruction. The Chief Medical Officer of Gautam Buddha Nagar has issued a health advisory regarding this. Here's the video of the demolition.

Also Read: Explained: Why are Noida's Supertech Twin Towers being demolished? - Know how it all unfolded

As per the advisory released, there are several problems that can be faced by people dwelling nearby. The problems are as follows.

Body pain

Eye, nose and face irritation

Chest tightness

Running nose

Coughing up

Irregular heartbeat

Nausea

Problems like stomach ache

tightness in the nose

Here are some of the things that can be done to prevent these

After demolition, wash all the sheets and pillow covers of the house.

Keep all windows and doors closed.

Thoroughly clean the entire floor of the house with a vacuum cleaner or a wet mop.

Use face mask and goggles for eyes.

Before drinking food and water, clean hands, feet and nails completely.

According to the warning, if any of the aforementioned symptoms are observed, the patient should not panic and consult a doctor.

The nearby Noida-Greater Noida Expressway will be closed from 2.15 pm to 2.45 pm, the city will remain no fly zone for drones. The air space in one nautical mile radius above the blast will also remain briefly unavailable for flights during demolition time, according to Noida Authority.