In a shocking incident, a woman - apparently from a posh society - was caught abusing an on-duty guard in Noida's Sector-126. The woman - who is seen using the dirtiest possible language - also manhandles the guard and pushes him. The woman was apparantly agitated over a petty issue - that the guard got late in opening the main entrance of the residential society.



"Teri aukad kya hai. Tum logon ka L**D kaat ke muh mein khila dungi, (I will cut your private part and make you eat it)" the woman said in the video while abusing the on-duty guard.

The rest of the cuss words used by the woman were so dirty that they can't even be written here.

The guard, on the other hand, stays calm and relaxed for a while. However, he too loses his cool after sometime and throws away his I-card. "I will not do such a job," the guard is heard saying in the video.



WATCH: Noida (Sector-126) woman abuses guard in the society





Netizens, shocked to see woman's behaviour, compared the matter with high-profile Shrikant Tyagi case, where the expelled BJP leader was seen abusing and manhandling a woman in similar manner.



Tyagi's video abusing and manhandling of the a woman had gone viral on social media. The higher authorities in Uttar Pradesh had taken a cognizance of the matter. Later, Tyagi was slapped with multiple charges and some of his aides and family members were briefly detained - an action that has drawn criticism and protest from members of Tyagi and Brahmin community.



"I also heard, abusive language against Bihari must take strict action, ye Bihar ka apman hai," a twitter user wrote.



"It's ok .....cop won't arrest her and 2ndly bulldozer theory is for men only not for women and best part law and cop is also biased," another user wrote in apparant reference with Shrikant Tyagi case.



"This is where our system goes wrong.. President RWA of this township should have registered FIR against this abusive lady straightaway however rich she must be..fault of this guard is that he is poor and for want of naukri has to listen to all this..sad," another user wrote.