Noida: Woman dies after jumping off 16th-floor building

The local police station was alerted around 3.30 am that a woman had jumped off her apartment in the high-rise society. 

Edited By:  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Nov 22, 2022, 04:41 PM IST|Source: PTI

Noida: A 35-year-old woman died after she allegedly jumped from the balcony of her 16th-floor apartment in Greater Noida (West) in the early hours today, police said. The woman lived with her husband in Eco Village- 3 society under the Bisrakh police station limits, they said.

"The local police station was alerted around 3.30 am that a woman had jumped off her apartment in the high-rise society. Soon a team rushed there, the body was taken into custody and sent for post-mortem," a police official said.

The reason behind her taking the extreme step is yet to be ascertained and further legal proceedings in the case are underway, the official added.

