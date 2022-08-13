NewsIndia
NOIDA

A video of a shocking incident is going viral on social media in which a woman can be seen slapping, yelling and dragging an e-rickshaw driver by his collar. The incident took place  on Saturday (August 13, 2022) morning in the market of Phase 2, Sector 110 of Uttar Pradesh’s Noida.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Aug 13, 2022, 09:30 PM IST|Source: Bureau

Noida woman slaps E-rickshaw driver repeatedly for doing THIS, arrested after video goes viral - WATCH

New Delhi: A video of a shocking incident is going viral on social media in which a woman can be seen slapping, yelling and dragging an e-rickshaw driver by his collar. The incident took place  on Saturday (August 13, 2022) morning in the market of Phase 2, Sector 110 of Uttar Pradesh’s Noida.

According to the reports, the fight broke out after a side of the e-rickshaw hit the woman’s car after which the woman lost her cool and started slapping and dragging the driver of the e-rickshaw. In the video, the woman can also been seen hurling abuses at the driver. 

Watch the video here: 

Meanwhile, a few onlookers had gathered at the scene but nobody intervened.

The video was shared by many netizens on the micro blogging website, Twitter, after which it went viral and caught the attention of Noida Police, which informed that the woman has been arrested and a case registered against her.

On the complaint of the victim Mithun, the police station Phase Two has arrested the accused Kiran Singh who is a resident of Shramik Kunj while the victim lives in Pocket-2 of Sector 82.

