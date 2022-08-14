NewsIndia
NOIDA VIRAL VIDEO

Noida: Woman slaps poor rickshaw driver 17 times. Will there be Shrikant Tyagi-like action?

The incident was much-similar to what happened in the same city a few days ago - a politician showing off his power on a common citizen - in the Shrikant Tyagi case. In similar set of events, Shrikant Tyagi, a BJP leader, was caught on camera abusing and manhandling a woman. The video went viral. What followed next was nothing short of a nightmare for Tyagi.

Edited By:  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Aug 14, 2022, 01:48 AM IST|Source: Bureau
  • A woman slaps a rickshaw driver 17 times
  • Incident gets recorded, video goes viral
  • However - there's no Shrikant Tyagi case like action reaction this time. Why?

Trending Photos

Noida: Woman slaps poor rickshaw driver 17 times. Will there be Shrikant Tyagi-like action?

In a shocking incident, a woman, who was driving a car, thrashed a poor e-rickshaw driver for a minor scratch on her car in Uttar Pradesh's Noida on Saturday. A video of the incident has gone viral on social media. As seen in the video, the poor rickshaw driver keeps pleading with the woman all the time. The woman, however, considering the man weak a guy, thrashes him repeatedly.

Not only this, she blatantly abuses him and even snatches money from him. "Tere baap ki gaadi hai kya, (is this your father's car)" the woman is heard saying in the video. The woman uses cuss words and abuses the rickshaw driver on camera.

The incident was much-similar to what happened in the same city a few days ago - a politician showing off his power on a common citizen - in the Shrikant Tyagi case. In similar set of events, Shrikant Tyagi, a BJP leader, was caught on camera abusing and manhandling a woman. The video went viral. What followed next was nothing short of a nightmare for Tyagi.

Watch Video Here: Noida woman thrashing and abusing poor rickshaw driver (Warning: Abusive language)

While Shrikant Tyagi was chased, arrested, and slapped with as many charges possible. His property too was demolished. And, the top netas across all the parties jumped into the row.

However, nothing of that sort has been seen in the incident that took place on Saturday. While the woman was arrested, there was hardly any bru-ha-ha over this incident.

Why?

Because the victim, in this case, was a poor man? And there's hardly any glamour involved. Or the social media users - mainly middle-class people - don't care about atrocities being meted out to a poor person?

While the video has gone viral, the so-called intellectual community on social media is clearly NOT outraged enough.

Their silence is flabbergasting, unfortunate and un-called for at the same time..  

Live Tv

noida viral videoNoida woman slaps rickshaw driverNoida Shrikant Tyagi CaseShrikant Tyagi case Noida

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: How did terrorists panic over Kashmir's 'tricolor revolution'?
DNA Video
DNA: 'Bomb blast' of inflation on the people of Pakistan
DNA Video
DNA: Will Bihar get 10 lakh government jobs?
DNA Video
DNA: 'Brain mapping' of active 'Pakistani lobby' on PoK
DNA Video
DNA: Terror's game over with changes in Kashmir!
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: The Story of Jeremy Lalrinnunga
DNA Video
DNA: Inside Story of Secret Raid
DNA Video
DNA: Analysis of China's dual policy on terrorism
DNA Video
DNA: Side effects of Freebie politics
DNA Video
DNA: Watch Non-Stop News ; August 11, 2022