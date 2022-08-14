In a shocking incident, a woman, who was driving a car, thrashed a poor e-rickshaw driver for a minor scratch on her car in Uttar Pradesh's Noida on Saturday. A video of the incident has gone viral on social media. As seen in the video, the poor rickshaw driver keeps pleading with the woman all the time. The woman, however, considering the man weak a guy, thrashes him repeatedly.

Not only this, she blatantly abuses him and even snatches money from him. "Tere baap ki gaadi hai kya, (is this your father's car)" the woman is heard saying in the video. The woman uses cuss words and abuses the rickshaw driver on camera.

The incident was much-similar to what happened in the same city a few days ago - a politician showing off his power on a common citizen - in the Shrikant Tyagi case. In similar set of events, Shrikant Tyagi, a BJP leader, was caught on camera abusing and manhandling a woman. The video went viral. What followed next was nothing short of a nightmare for Tyagi.

Watch Video Here: Noida woman thrashing and abusing poor rickshaw driver (Warning: Abusive language)

A woman in #Noida shamelessly heckled and slapped an E-rickshaw driver after his rickshaw brushed past her car. The woman slapped him 17 times in less than 90 seconds and constantly kept abusing the poor guy. 1/3https://t.co/W2xxFR0JX3 pic.twitter.com/PZPMSBRI7f — Syed Hassan Kazim سید حسن کاظم (@kazimtweets) August 13, 2022

While Shrikant Tyagi was chased, arrested, and slapped with as many charges possible. His property too was demolished. And, the top netas across all the parties jumped into the row.

However, nothing of that sort has been seen in the incident that took place on Saturday. While the woman was arrested, there was hardly any bru-ha-ha over this incident.

Why?

Because the victim, in this case, was a poor man? And there's hardly any glamour involved. Or the social media users - mainly middle-class people - don't care about atrocities being meted out to a poor person?

While the video has gone viral, the so-called intellectual community on social media is clearly NOT outraged enough.

Their silence is flabbergasting, unfortunate and un-called for at the same time..