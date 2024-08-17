Advertisement
BOMB THREATS

Noida's DLF Mall, Gurugram's Ambience Mall Receive Bomb Threats, People Evacuated: Reports

Movie screening was stopped midway and people were evacuated after police received an email claiming that a bomb may have been planted.  

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Surbhi Sinha|Last Updated: Aug 17, 2024, 02:03 PM IST|Source: Bureau
The Noida's DLF Mall of India and Gurugram's Ambience Mall reportedly received bomb threat emails on Saturday.

Movie screening was stopped midway and people were evacuated after police received an email claiming that a bomb may have been planted.

 

 

After receiving the information, the police team immediately asked the mall and store staffers, visitors and moviegoers to vacate the premises.

DLF Mall of India is located in Delhi-NCR near Noida Sector 18, people visit to explore the multiplex cinema, entertainment zone and food zone among others. Inside the mall, there are many leading brands stores of apparel, footwear, sportswear and salons among others.

This is a developing story

