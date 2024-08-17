The Noida's DLF Mall of India and Gurugram's Ambience Mall reportedly received bomb threat emails on Saturday.

Movie screening was stopped midway and people were evacuated after police received an email claiming that a bomb may have been planted.

दिल्ली के बाद अब गुरुग्राम में एक ईमेल के जरिए मॉल को उड़ाने की धमकी मिली है। ईमेल पर एंबिएंस मॉल प्रबंधन को बम से उड़ने की धमकी 9:45 बजे के आसपास आई है। जिसकी सूचना के बाद बाम निरोधी दस्ता और पुलिस टीम मौके पर पहुंचकर छानबीन कर रही है.



— Zee News (@ZeeNews) August 17, 2024

After receiving the information, the police team immediately asked the mall and store staffers, visitors and moviegoers to vacate the premises.

DLF Mall of India is located in Delhi-NCR near Noida Sector 18, people visit to explore the multiplex cinema, entertainment zone and food zone among others. Inside the mall, there are many leading brands stores of apparel, footwear, sportswear and salons among others.

This is a developing story