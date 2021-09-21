Non-recognition of Covishield vaccine is discriminating, impacts Indians travelling to UK: Foreign Secretary

New Delhi: Amid controversy over the Boris Johnson-led government announcing new COVID-related travel restrictions, Foreign Secretary Harsh Shringla on Tuesday (September 21, 2021) said that the non-recognition of the Covishield COVID-19 vaccine is a discriminating policy. He added that it also impacts Indians travelling to the UK.

"The EAM has raised the issue strongly with the new UK foreign secretary. I am told that certain assurances have been given that this issue will be resolved," the Foreign Secy informed.

Earlier in the day, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar had also urged for an 'early resolution' of the COVID-19 quarantine issue.

Pleased to meet new UK Foreign Secretary @trussliz. Discussed the progress of Roadmap 2030. Appreciated her contribution on the trade side. Exchanged views on developments in Afghanistan and the Indo-Pacific. Urged early resolution of quarantine issue in mutual interest. pic.twitter.com/pc49NS7zcw — Dr. S. Jaishankar (@DrSJaishankar) September 21, 2021

This is noteworthy that as per the new rules, Indian travellers who have received both doses of Covishield will be considered unvaccinated and will have to undergo self-isolation for 10 days. The UK has reportedly said it is engaging with India to explore how it could expand the recognition of the COVID-19 vaccine certification issued by Indian authorities.

Meanwhile, the White House has said that the United States will reopen in November to air travellers from 33 countries including India who are fully vaccinated against COVID-19. The move by the Joe Biden administration will now allow fully vaccinated air travellers from the 26 so-called Schengen countries in Europe including France, Germany, Italy, Spain, Switzerland and Greece, as well as Britain, Ireland, China, South Africa, Iran and Brazil. So far, the US restrictions have barred non-US citizens who were in these countries within the past 14 days.

