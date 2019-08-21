close

plastic bottles

Non-reusable plastic bottles banned in Parliament complex

According to a circular, the staff of the secretariat and other allied agencies working in the Parliament House Complex have been asked to comply with the directions.

New Delhi: The Lok Sabha Secretariat has banned the use of "non-reusable plastic water bottles and other plastic items" within the Parliament House Complex from Tuesday. According to a circular, the staff of the secretariat and other allied agencies working in the Parliament House Complex have been asked to comply with the directions.

Live TV

They have also been advised to use environment-friendly or biodegradable bags and materials. The circular was issued on Monday and the information conveyed to the media on Tuesday.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in his address to the nation on this Independence Day, had urged people to make the country free of single-use plastic and suggested that the first big step in this direction should be taken on October 2, the 150th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi. 

