'None of my Maharashtra soldiers SHOULD...': Raj Thackeray issues STRICT order for MNS workers

The Central Election Commission has frozen the official election symbol of Shivsena; bow and arrow. Also, the Shiv Sena name cannot be used now. So now it is seen that Uddhav Thackeray's crisis has increased greatly. Similarly, now MNS (MNS) President Raj Thackeray has tweeted about this matter. MNS seems to have taken a cautious stance in the Thackeray-Shinde controversy. The video of Raj Thackeray's speech went viral from the official Twitter account of MNS. In this video, Raj Thackeray is seen saying what is heritage? Heritage is not of architecture, heritage is of thoughts. Similarly, now Raj Thackeray has given a restraining order to MNS workers.

Raj Thackeray has said that none of my Maharashtra soldiers should talk or write on any media or social media about the ongoing political events. Raj Thackeray has also said that I will present the party's position on all this at the right time. After Raj Thackeray's tweet, the roles of many people in political circles have been elevated.

Raj Thackeray's Note

सध्या सुरु असलेल्या राजकीय घडामोडींवर माझ्या कोणत्याही महाराष्ट्र सैनिकांनी, कुठल्याही माध्यमांवर अथवा सोशल मीडियावर बोलू किंवा लिहू नये.



मी योग्य वेळेस पक्षाची ह्या सगळ्यावर भूमिका मांडेन. — Raj Thackeray (@RajThackeray) October 9, 2022

MNS leader Sandeep Deshpande criticized Shiv Sena by tweeting that Uddhav Thackeray has a great quality which no other Thackeray has, that is, to put on a poor, naive face and tell how he has been wronged, and behind that face, he has the power to hide the lies he has done before, which is called the victim card in English, which will continue to be seen hereafter.

उद्धव ठाकरे यांच्या कडे मोठा गुण आहे जो कुठल्याच ठाकरेंकडे नाही तो म्हणजे गरीब,भोळा चेहरा करून आपल्यावर कसा अन्याय झाला हे सांगणे त्या चेहऱ्याच्या आड आपण आधी करून ठेवलेली लबाडी लपवण्याचं सामर्थ्य आहे ज्याला इंग्रजी मध्ये victim कार्ड अस म्हणतात जे या पुढे सातत्याने बघायला मिळेल — Sandeep Deshpande (@SandeepDadarMNS) October 9, 2022

Meanwhile, MNS is likely to get the biggest benefit from this revolt in Shiv Sena. Many Shiv Sainiks had joined hands with Raj Thackeray. On the other hand, MNS also took a soft stance towards the alliance with BJP.