New Delhi: Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Saturday (April 30, 2022) reacted to the controversy around the use of loudspeakers at places of worship and called it "nonsense".

The Janata Dal (United) president also said that his government does not interfere in religious practices.

"Let us not talk about this nonsense. It is known to all that in Bihar we do not interfere in religious practices of any sort. Of course, some people think it is their business to make a fuss and they keep at it," Kumar was quoted as saying by the news agency PTI.

His reaction came close on the heels of demands by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP leaders in the state that Bihar follow the "Yogi model" of adjoining Uttar Pradesh where thousands of loudspeakers have recently been removed from places of worship, citing health hazards posed by high decibel sounds.

Meanwhile, he inaugurated a greenfield grain-based ethanol plant in Parora in the Purnea district and said it was a great moment for Bihar as the state's first ethanol plant started operation from Saturday.

He claimed that the state is witnessing rapid industrial growth for the last few years and asserted it will soon become one of the leading ethanol producers in the country.

"More ethanol plants will be set up in the state in the coming days. Bihar will soon become one of the leading ethanol producers in the country," he said.

Kumar said that the Bihar government has been trying to establish more industries, especially ethanol units, since 2008-09 but did not get support from the then UPA government at the Centre.

"Now, we have got clearance to open more ethanol plants in the state," he said.

