Normal life restored, no violence in J&K; NSA Doval tells Amit Shah in high-level meet

Jammu and Kashmir

Normal life restored, no violence in J&amp;K; NSA Doval tells Amit Shah in high-level meet

New Delhi: Apprising Union Home Minister Amit Shah regarding the prevailing situation in Jammu and Kashmir, National Security Advisor (NSA) Ajit Doval and Home Secretary Rajiv Gauba said that normal life has been restored in Jammu region and the Valley has been peaceful.

Doval also informed that no violence took place except for one or two clashes in the past week and now internet services remain snapped only in some pockets of the Jammu region, news agency ANI quoted officials as saying.

Shah on Monday chaired a high-level meeting with Doval and Gauba at the Home Ministry in Delhi. The meeting was also attended by Intelligence Bureau (IB) chief Arvind Kumar and RAW chief Samant Goel among other senior officials.

This comes after Doval returned to Delhi from the Valley on Friday after spending around ten days in the state to ensure smooth implementation of directions given in the aftermath of revoking Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir which granted special status to the state.

During his visit, Doval visited several districts including Anantnag, Shopian, and Srinagar. Videos of him interacting with locals belonging to different communities had surfaced among media.

Doval had also addressed the Jammu and Kashmir Police, CRPF and the Army, reiterating their plans in ensuring the safety of the country and citizens and smooth implementation of the government's order of scrapping Article 370 and bifurcating Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh into two Union Territories (UTs).

