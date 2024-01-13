'Normal Relations With China Not Possible If': S Jaishankar Talks Tough On Border Issues

NEW DELHI: In a candid revelation on the strained relations between India and China, External Affairs Minister Dr. S Jaishankar on Saturday emphasized that the resolution of border issues is paramount for the restoration of normalcy in diplomatic ties.

'Border Solution Essential For Normal Relations'

EAM Jaishankar, addressing the complexities surrounding India-China relations, stated, "I have explained to my Chinese counterpart that unless you find a solution on the border, if the forces will remain face-to-face and there will be tension, then you should not expect that the rest of the relations will go on in a normal manner, it is impossible."

Deterioration In India-China Ties Over The Past Three Years

Expressing a desire for improved relations with China, Jaishankar highlighted the unfortunate turn of events over the last three years, attributing the strain to China's failure to uphold agreements at the border. He asserted, "We would certainly like our relation with China to be better than what it is today, but things have taken a turn for the worse in the last 3 years, not because of us. They have chosen not to observe the agreements at the border."

Jaishankar pointed out the disregard for mutual agreements in 2020, emphasizing that the foundational principles of the relationship were not adhered to. He stated, "In 2020, agreements were disregarded; mutuality at which this relationship is predicated has not been followed."

India's Changing Global Role

Asserting India's growing influence on the world stage, Jaishankar emphasized that no major global issue is decided without New Delhi's consultation. He highlighted India's transformation, becoming the fifth-largest economy and underlining the nation's evolving global perception.

Addressing concerns about India's participation in groups with conflicting interests, Jaishankar emphasized India's independence and the need to manage its interests by engaging with diverse nations. He stated, "Our nature is to be independent. We cannot and we should not be part of somebody else's subsidiary or enterprise."

Quad And BRICS: Balancing Conflicting Interests

Discussing India's involvement in Quad and BRICS, Jaishankar explained that India, being a 5000-year-old civilization, must navigate its interests independently. Quad aims to secure a rules-based global order, while BRICS focuses on enhancing economic cooperation among member nations.

Transformative Decade For India

Jaishankar reflected on the transformative decade for India, highlighting the country's rapid development in infrastructure, education, and digitalization. He underscored the world's increasing interest in India, citing the rise in talent and attracting substantial foreign investments.

Looking Ahead: The Next 25 Years

In conclusion, Jaishankar echoed Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of 'Amrit Kaal' and envisioned the current decade as the foundation for the next 25 years of India's growth and global influence.