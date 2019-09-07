close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Election News

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Jammu and Kashmir

Normalcy returning to Jammu and Kashmir; Internet kiosks installed in all districts

The move comes two days after the Centre restored all landline connections and made mobile phone services functional in the districts Kupwara and Handwara in Jammu and Kashmir, a month after the Narendra Modi-led central government revoked Article 370 and Article 35A in the former state

Normalcy returning to Jammu and Kashmir; Internet kiosks installed in all districts
Reuters photo

Srinagar: Internet kiosks with at least five terminals have been set up in all the 10 districts of the newly-formed Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir, in the government's earnest efforts to restore normalcy in the Kashmir valley. The move comes two days after the Centre restored all landline connections and made mobile phone services functional in the districts Kupwara and Handwara in Jammu and Kashmir, a month after the Narendra Modi-led central government revoked Article 370 and Article 35A in the former state, taking away its special status.

The move will help government departments, contractors, students, businessmen to upload information, file e-tenders, order books orders and fill up forms online. The Internet kiosks have been opened in District Collectors' offices by the National Informatics Centre (NIC) and can be operated under the supervision of the officers. 

Similarly, Internet counters for airlines have been opened in Srinagar city at Tourist Reception Centre (TRC) with nine terminals which are being used by various airlines for ticketing purposes. All the kiosks are fully functional at all the locations.

Live TV

In the view of improving the situation in Jammu and Kashmir, the Centre has been relaxing restrictions to ease the movement of people. On September 4, District Magistrate Shahid Choudhary announced that Earlier on August 31, 29 more landline connections were restored, in addition to the 47 telephonic exchanges which were made operational before in the view of the improving situation in Jammu and Kashmir.

The Centre had also eased the restrictions in 11 more police stations areas, in addition to 82 out of 105 police stations which were made functional without any restrictions in the government's efforts to bring life back to normal in the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir.

It may be recalled that landline, mobile phone services and the Internet were suspended in Kashmir Valley on August 5 few hours before Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government at the Centre announced its decision to abrogate provisions of Article 370 that gave special status to the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir. The Centre had also announced its decision to bifurcate the state into two Union Territories - Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh. 

The government had said that mobile, landline and Internet services were suspended in Jammu and Kashmir in order to maintain law and order in the region following its decision to revoke Article 370.

Tags:
Jammu and KashmirJ&Karticle 370Internet Kiosks
Next
Story

Delhi HC allows special judge to record Unnao rape survivor’s statement at AIIMS

Must Watch

PT54S

Zee News Wrap: Watch top news stories of this hour