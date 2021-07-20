Normalcy returns to Rajya Sabha after M Venkaiah Naidu meets floor leaders

New Delhi: Normalcy returned to the Rajya Sabha on the second day of the monsoon session and it held a discussion on the COVID-19 situation in the country after Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu met the floor leaders of various parties. This came after the proceedings of a day and a half were washed out due to disruptions.

Sources said after the House was adjourned for the second time for the day at 12 noon, Naidu called Leader of the House Piyush Goyal, opposition leaders Anand Sharma, Jairam Ramesh, Derek O'Brien, Tiruchi Siva and some others, and decided to resume normal functioning with a discussion on COVID management. The House resumed the discussion at 1 pm.

Deputy Chairman Harivansh and Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs V Muraleedharan were also present at the meeting. Expressing concern over the repeated disruptions in the House, Naidu stressed the need for normalcy to return in the House so that all-important issues can be discussed in an orderly manner. Sources said Goyal held informal discussions with the opposition leaders, seeking their cooperation for the resumption of normal functioning of the House, and then met Naidu along with them.

It was agreed at the meeting that Covid-related matters will be discussed for four hours and the health minister will reply to the short-duration discussion at 5 pm. The chairman agreed to enable the discussion and relax the time limit so as to have four hours of discussion.

