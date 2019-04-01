हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
India Meteorological Department

North, central India to be warmer than normal from April to June: IMD

IMD also added that the temperatures are expected to be near normal in the rest of the country.

File photo

New Delhi: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Monday said the average temperature between April and June is likely to be 0.5 degrees higher than normal in North and Central India.

"The April to June (AMJ) season average maximum temperatures are likely to be warmer than normal by 0.5 degree Celsius over most of the meteorological subdivisions from central India and some subdivisions from northwest India. Near normal maximum temperatures are likely in the remaining subdivisions," IMD said in its seasonal outlook for the next three months.

The northwest subdivision of the IMD comprises Jammu and Kashmir, Uttarakhand, Himachal Pradesh, Punjab, Haryana, Delhi and Rajasthan, while central India subdivision comprises Maharashtra, Chhattisgarh, Goa, Madhya Pradesh and Gujarat.

"The seasonal average minimum and mean temperatures over West Rajasthan are likely to be above normal by more than 1 degree Celsius," the IMD said. 

