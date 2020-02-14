North-East likely to receive rainfall from Feb 14 to 18: IMD

New Delhi: Arunachal Pradesh, Assam and Meghalaya are likely to receive isolated rain or snow between February 14 to February 18, predicted India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Friday.

Dry weather is very likely to prevail over the rest of the country in the next five days, the weatherman predicted.

"Strong surface winds (speed reaching 20-30 kmph) very likely to prevail over the plains of Northwest India during next 24 hours," the IMD stated in its All India Weather Warning Bulletin.

In Delhi, strong surface winds are likely to prevail with the minimum and maximum temperatures hovering around 13 degrees Celsius and 26 degrees Celsius.