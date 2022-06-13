Northeast Frontier Railway Recruitment 2022: Northeast Frontier Railway has issued an open call for candidates to apply for Apprentice positions. Eligible candidates can apply online at nfr.indianrailways.gov.in, the NFR's official website. The registration period will run from June 1 to June 30, 2022. This hiring drive will fill 5636 positions.

Take a look at vacancy details and other information below:

Northeast Frontier Railway Recruitment 2022: Vacancy details

The candidate must have passed the 10th class examination or its equivalent (under the 10+2 examination system).

Candidate must have least 50 percent marks in aggregate from a recognized Board, as well as a National Trade Certificate (ITI) in the notified trade issued by the National Council for Vocational Training/State Council for Vocational Training.

Candidates must be at least 15 years old and must not be older than 24 years old.

Northeast Frontier Railway Recruitment 2022: Application Fees

The application fee is Rs 100/-

Payment can be made using a debit card, a credit card, or internet banking by entering the information requested on the screen.

Candidates will be responsible for any online payment transaction fees.

Candidates can visit the NFR's official website for more information.

Northeast Frontier Railway Recruitment 2022: How to apply online application

Visit the official website nfr.indianrailways.gov.in.

Click on Railway Recruitment Cell GHY under General Info.

Fill out the application and upload all necessary documents.

Pay the application fee and submit your application.

Candidates are advised to make a note of their registration number.

Download the form and print it if necessary.

Northeast Frontier Railway Recruitment 2022: Selection Procedure

The merit list will be used to make the selection. The merit list for each unit will be prepared based on the percentage of marks obtained in matriculation plus ITI marks in the trade in which the apprenticeship will be completed.

Northeast Frontier Railway Recruitment 2022: Eligibility Criteria