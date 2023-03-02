topStoriesenglish2579298
NewsIndia
NARENDRA MODI

'Northeast Neither Distant Fom Dilli Nor Dil': PM Narendra Modi On BJP's Performance In 3 NE States

Thanking the people of Meghalaya, Nagaland and Tripura, PM Narendra Modi said the poll results show people's faith in democracy and democratic institutions in the country.

Edited By:  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Mar 02, 2023, 10:26 PM IST|Source: Bureau

Trending Photos

'Northeast Neither Distant Fom Dilli Nor Dil': PM Narendra Modi On BJP's Performance In 3 NE States

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday addressed party workers at the BJP's headquarters here to congratulate them on the party's performance in the state assembly elections held in Tripura, Nagaland and Meghalaya. PM Modi credited the BJP's consistent victory in elections to a 'triveni' - the work done by its governments, their work culture and the dedication of party workers. BJP and its allies secured a majority in Tripura and Nagaland while it is extending support to NPP in Meghalaya. The party got a call from the National People's Party in Meghalaya, to prevent a hung house. Thanking the people of Meghalaya, Nagaland and Tripura, PM Modi said the poll results show to the world the people's faith in democracy and democratic institutions in the country.

He said the way the northeast poll results have been extensively highlighted, it shows the region is neither distant from 'Dilli' (Delhi) nor 'Dil' (heart).

The Prime Minister said that the secret of BJP`s performance lies in a `Triveni` -- a combination of three things -- 1. The work done by the BJP governments, 2. Ethics of the BJP governments, and 3. The helping nature of the BJP workers.

"This `Triveni` enhances the power of BJP by 1+1+1 which equals to 111 times," PM Modi said.

The previous governments used to run away from hard work and tough tasks "but we chase challenges", the Prime Minister added.

"Providing tap water, electricity, gas connections &houses in the Northeast was not even on their list of work...previous govts escaped from difficulties & left people here to suffer. our such efforts have made the country for the first time fight against poverty," he added.

I express my gratitude to women of Northeast. It is for the first time a woman candidate has won elections & reached Vidhan Sabha (Nagaland): PM Modi at BJP headquarters, Delhi.

BJP president J P Nadda credited the party's success in the northeast to Prime Minister Modi's efforts to bring it into the mainstream and the policy decisions to develop the region. Nadda said the Congress considered the northeast its ATM, but Modi made the region corruption free.

Live Tv

Narendra ModiPM Modi speechTripura Assembly Elections ResultsMeghalaya elections resultsNagaland Election ResultsBJP headquarters

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Famous writer Anant Pai passed away on this day in the year 2011
DNA Video
DNA: For the first time in the year 1886, Aluminum was made in the laboratory
DNA Video
DNA: When India's first education minister Abul Kalam Azad died in 1958
DNA Video
DNA: When will the Russia-Ukraine war end?
DNA Video
DNA: Fear of corona infection, Home becomes 'Jail'
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: When famous poet, writer Suryakant Tripathi Nirala was born in 1896
DNA Video
DNA: Russia's message is clear...
DNA Video
DNA: Who is getting 'current' from Godda Power Plant?
DNA Video
DNA: War anniversary, bombs, bunkers and helpless children!
DNA Video
DNA: When writer and poet Bhavani Prasad Mishra died in 1985