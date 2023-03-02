'Northeast Neither Distant Fom Dilli Nor Dil': PM Narendra Modi On BJP's Performance In 3 NE States

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday addressed party workers at the BJP's headquarters here to congratulate them on the party's performance in the state assembly elections held in Tripura, Nagaland and Meghalaya. PM Modi credited the BJP's consistent victory in elections to a 'triveni' - the work done by its governments, their work culture and the dedication of party workers. BJP and its allies secured a majority in Tripura and Nagaland while it is extending support to NPP in Meghalaya. The party got a call from the National People's Party in Meghalaya, to prevent a hung house. Thanking the people of Meghalaya, Nagaland and Tripura, PM Modi said the poll results show to the world the people's faith in democracy and democratic institutions in the country.

He said the way the northeast poll results have been extensively highlighted, it shows the region is neither distant from 'Dilli' (Delhi) nor 'Dil' (heart).

Recently, when I visited the northeast, I was congratulated for my half-century. When I inquired about the 'half-century', I was told I had visited the northeast around 50 times.



By frequently visiting the northeast, I won their heart. And it's a big win for me.



The Prime Minister said that the secret of BJP`s performance lies in a `Triveni` -- a combination of three things -- 1. The work done by the BJP governments, 2. Ethics of the BJP governments, and 3. The helping nature of the BJP workers.

"This `Triveni` enhances the power of BJP by 1+1+1 which equals to 111 times," PM Modi said.

The previous governments used to run away from hard work and tough tasks "but we chase challenges", the Prime Minister added.

"Providing tap water, electricity, gas connections &houses in the Northeast was not even on their list of work...previous govts escaped from difficulties & left people here to suffer. our such efforts have made the country for the first time fight against poverty," he added.

I express my gratitude to women of Northeast. It is for the first time a woman candidate has won elections & reached Vidhan Sabha (Nagaland): PM Modi at BJP headquarters, Delhi.

BJP president J P Nadda credited the party's success in the northeast to Prime Minister Modi's efforts to bring it into the mainstream and the policy decisions to develop the region. Nadda said the Congress considered the northeast its ATM, but Modi made the region corruption free.