Northeast Monsoon Likely To Enter Tamil Nadu By October End, Says IMD

Monsoon News: The India Meteorological Department's (IMD) Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC) said on Wednesday that the northeast monsoon is likely to arrive in Tamil Nadu by the end of October, and is predicted to result in above-average rainfall in most parts of the state.

In a statement, the RMC issued a yellow alert in 18 districts of the southern state, saying that these districts are set to receive heavy downpours till October 5.

The weather department also predicted heavy showers for the next three days in the Ghat areas of Coimbatore district, Nilgiris, Erode, Krishnagiri, Dharmapuri, Salem, and Tirupattur districts, while light to moderate rains are likely in north coastal districts, including Chennai and adjoining districts of Tiruvallur, Chengalpattu, and Kancheepuram.

The weather office stated that the showers would be accompanied by thunderstorms and attributed them to a cyclonic circulation prevailing over the Camorin area and adjoining equatorial Indian Ocean.

The RMC forecasted that Tamil Nadu is likely to receive above-average rainfall during the northeast monsoon. It said that rains would be heavy in many parts of the northern region of the state during the monsoon.

RMC's Cyclone Centre Director, P. Senthamarai Kannan, said: "From October to December during the northeast monsoon, the system is likely to range from normal to slightly above normal levels. Additionally, the southern districts, including Kanyakumari and Thoothukudi, are expected to receive normal to below normal levels," as quoted by news agency IANS.

He also stated that as the southwest monsoon is yet to recede, the exact dates of the northeast monsoon could not be announced.

The official said that in October, the Western Ghats areas, including Tiruppur and Nilgiris, are likely to receive above-normal rainfall. The RMC also said that during the southwest monsoon from June 1 to September 30, the state received 18 cm of excess rainfall.

(With IANS Inputs)