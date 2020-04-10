Northeast records first death due to COVID-19 as 65-year-old man dies in Assam

NEW DELHI: The Northeast recorded the region’s first COVID-19 fatality on Friday (April 10, 2020) after a 65-year-old died in Assam.

“With utmost grief and sorrow, I would like to inform that Faijul Haque Barbhyan (65), Hailakandi District has expired a few minutes back in SMCH due to complication of COVID19 infection. My deep condolences and prayers for the bereaved family,” Assam’s Health Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma tweeted on Friday morning.

The condition of the 65-year-old retired BSF personnel turned 'alarming' on Thursday and he was shifted to SMCH during the day.

The minister had said that his other parameters were stable but "his oxygen saturation is decreasing, and he has been shifted to the ICU for better monitoring".

The person was confirmed coronavirus-positive on Tuesday night and had attended the Tablighi Jamaat meet at Nizamuddin in New Delhi, He also had traveled to Saudi Arabia before that.

Minister Sarma expressed his deepest condolences and prayers for the bereaved family.

Silchar MP Rajdeep Roy said the funeral of the deceased will be held according to the COVID-19 protocol and the details will be announced later.

The number of positive cases now is 28 with more cases confirmed from Dhubri last night.

Meanwhile, the total number of cases in India has risen to 6412 and the death toll stands at 199 as per the Ministry of Health.

678 new cases and 33 deaths were reported in the last 24 hours.