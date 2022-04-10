हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Kashmir Valley

Northern Army Commander reviews security scenario in Kashmir valley

Northern Army Commander Lt Gen Upendra Dwivedi was briefed by Lt Gen DP Pandey, GOC Chinar Corps on the prevalent security situation in the Kashmir valley. 

Northern Army Commander reviews security scenario in Kashmir valley

Srinagar: Northern Army Commander Lt General Upendra Dwivedi on Sunday (April 10) reviewed the prevalent security situation in the Kashmir valley. 

Lt Gen Upendra Dwivedi was briefed by Lt Gen DP Pandey, GOC Chinar Corps on the prevalent security situation and measures instituted to counter adversaries’ design. The Army Commander also interacted with senior officers of the Chinar Corps. He lauded the strong counter infiltration grid along the Line of Control (LoC). Further, he appreciated the strict control exercised by the formation to abide by the ceasefire understanding between the DGMOs of both India and Pakistan.

The Army Commander visited two formation headquarters engaged in counter terrorist operations in the hinterland. On being briefed on operational aspects, he complimented them for the conduct of operations with precision while ensuring zero collateral damage. He reiterated the credo of the use of minimum force and just conduct by the soldiers involved in counter terrorist operations.

He also appreciated the efforts at breaking the cycle of violence for sustainable peace and stability in Kashmir. The Army Commander was also appreciative of the excellent Soldier – Citizen connect, activities, which have resulted in overall reduction in the terrorist recruitments.

 The Army Commander will visit forward areas on April 11 where he would interact with the troops deployed on the LoC. 

