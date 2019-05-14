close

Indian Army

Northern Army Commander reviews security situation in south Kashmir

Northern Army Commander Lt Gen Ranbir Singh arrived in Srinagar on Tuesday to review the prevailing security situation in the Valley. 

Zee News Photo

Northern Army Commander Lt Gen Ranbir Singh arrived in Srinagar on Tuesday to review the prevailing security situation in the Valley. 

The Army Commander, accompanied by Chinar Corps Commander Lt Gen KJS Dhillon, visited the hinterland formations in south Kashmir. He was briefed by local Commanders on the existing security situation and the measures instituted to ensure close coordination with all government agencies towards maintaining vigil and peace in the Valley. The creation of an empowering atmosphere for the public to observe normalcy during the holy month of Ramzan was also emphasised.

Expressing his satisfaction over the synergetic conduct of the entire security apparatus, Lt Gen Ranbir Singh stressed on the need to continue the same and urged the forces to take necessary steps to ensure adequate domination and security of the lines of communication so as to keep them open and safe for the general public.

Tags:
Indian ArmyArmyChinar Corps
