Northern Army Commander visits forward posts in Jammu and Kashmir's Ladakh

Northern Army Commander Lt Gen Ranbir Singh on Saturday visited the forward posts in western Ladakh area of Jammu and Kashmir and reviewed the operational preparedness of the force.

He was accompanied by Lt Gen YK Joshi, General Officer Commanding, Fire and Fury Corps, a defence spokesperson told news agency PTI.

The Army commander interacted with troops deployed at the Line of Control (LoC), complimenting them that despite the terrain and weather challenges they displayed a high standard of professionalism, said the official.

The commander asked them to continue discharging their duty with the same resolve, added the spokesperson. Singh also paid homage at the Kargil War Memorial, he further added.