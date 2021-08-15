Not a single communal riot in last 53 months, UP role model in law and order: Yogi Adityanath

Lucknow: Celebrating the 75th Independence Day, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday (August 15) asserted that there hasn’t been even a single instance of communal riot since BJP formed the government in the state. He also said that the state has become a role model when it comes to law and order.

“In the 53 months, not a single communal riot took place and there is a feeling of security in every citizen,” Adityanath was quoted as saying by PTI.

“Once associated with anarchy and known as a state of riots, UP today has become a role model in terms of law and order,” he added.

The CM further said that under his tenure, the state attracted investment worth Rs 4 lakh crore and became the second biggest economy in the country.

“A new era of investment has started in the state and in the past four years, there has been an investment of Rs 4 lakh crore,” he said after unfurling the tricolour outside the UP Vidhan Bhavan.

"The state, which was the sixth biggest economy in the country, has become the second biggest," he added.

Adityanath also spoke of primacy of "rashtra dharm" over all other duties.

"Our duty is our biggest 'rashtra dharm'. Our styles of worshipping may be different but our duty towards our nation is 'rashtra dharm'," he said.

"After prolonged freedom struggle and countless sacrifices, the country got freedom. The price of Independence can be gauged from the numerous memorials built in the memory of martyrs and freedom fighters across the country. They are living proof of this," he said.

The CM paid tributes to Mahatma Gandhi and other freedom fighters on this occasion.

The UP chief minister also said under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the dreams of new India are being realised.

"Modiji has envisioned a healthy, prosperous and clean new India, and it will not take time to realise it," the CM said.

On COVID-19, he said the capacity to test four lakh samples has been developed and UP has administered the highest number of vaccines.

Deputy chief ministers Keshav Prasad Maurya and Dinesh Kumar, and UP BJP chief Swatantra Dev Singh were present on this occasion.

