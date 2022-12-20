topStoriesenglish
Not able to payback Rs 5Lakh, Woman gets lender kidnapped, Gang-raped by 4 men

Chhatarpur (MP), Dec 20 (PTI) A 20-year-old woman was allegedly confined to a house for six days and gang-raped by four men and a woman, who had borrowed money from her in Chhatarpur district of Madhya Pradesh, police said on Tuesday.

Last Updated: Dec 20, 2022, 08:59 PM IST|Source: PTI

The police on Tuesday arrested all the five accused involved in the crime under sections 376 (rape) 376D (gang-rape) and 506 (criminal intimidation) among other relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code, an official said.

The victim had allegedly lent Rs 5 lakh to the accused woman, who was a tenant in her house in Jhansi city of neighbouring Uttar Pradesh, he said.

The accused woman had promised to return the money within three months, but she failed to do so, the official said.

The woman then asked the victim to come to Chhatarpur on December 9 to resolve the matter and asked one of the accused to pick the latter up and take her to her house, he said.

The victim was allegedly beaten up and raped by four men and the accused woman also performed unnatural acts on her, Orchha Road police station in-charge Abhishek Choubey said.

The victim was confined in the house till December 15, after which the accused threatened her with dire consequences and allowed her to leave, he said.

After reaching Jhansi, the victim narrated her ordeal to her family members and a police complaint was lodged on Monday, the official said.

(The above article is sourced from news agency PTI. Zeenews.com has made no editorial changes to the article. News agency PTI is solely responsible for the contents of the article)

