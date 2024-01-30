Not Afraid Of Threats, Says Imam Facing Fatwa For Attending Ayodhya Ram Temple Pran Pratishtha

AYODHYA: Dr Imam Umer Ahmed Ilyasi, the chief cleric of All India Imam Organization, has claimed that he and his family are being threatened and a 'fatwa' (decree) has also been allegedly issued against him for attending the grand 'Pran Pratishtha' ceremony at the Ram Temple in Ayodhya on January 22.

The Imam has disclosed that he had been facing threats ever since he attended the Ram Temple event in Ayodhya. He has revealed receiving menacing calls from several unknown callers and has strongly condemned the issuance of the fatwa against him, emphasizing his commitment to fostering harmony and unity in the nation.

"I received the invitation from Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Teerth Kshetra. I contemplated for two days and then decided to go to Ayodhya for harmony and the country. The fatwa was issued yesterday but I had been receiving threat calls since the evening of January 22," stated Ilyasi, according to ANI.

Not Afraid Of Fatwas: Imam

Despite the mounting pressure, Ilyasi stands firm on his decision and has refused to apologize or step down from his position. "They can do whatever they want," he asserted, reaffirming his dedication to his principles.

Defending His Actions

In a bold stance, the Islamic cleric has defended his actions, asserting that his visit to the Pran Pratishtha ceremony was driven by a message of love and not malice. He called upon those who oppose him to consider relocating to Pakistan if they cannot support his endeavours towards unity and peace.

Nation Comes First: Imam

Reflecting on the broader significance of his attendance, Ilyasi emphasized the inclusive ethos of modern India, where humanity reigns supreme. "This is the face of new India. Our biggest religion is humanity. For us, the nation is first," he proclaimed.

'Pran Pratishtha' Ceremony

The 'Pran Pratishtha' ceremony marked a significant milestone in the Ram Temple's journey, with the unveiling of the Ram Lalla idol attended by dignitaries including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat, Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel, and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

Despite the controversy surrounding his participation in the Ayodhya Ram Temple event, Dr Imam Umer Ahmed Ilyasi remains resolute in his commitment to promoting unity and harmony, undeterred by the backlash he faces from his community.